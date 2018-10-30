IHOP Adds Official ‘Grinch’ Menu Items For The Holidays

If you’re excited about the Grinch hitting the big screen on November 9th then here’s more good news. IHOP is adding Grinch-inspired items to their menu in celebration of the holiday classic.

Now through December 31st IHOP will serve six items inspired by the film, which features Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch and narration by Pharrell Williams, you can order Grinch’s Green Pancakes, Minty Who Hot Chocolate, WhoRoast Beast Omelette, and Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast.

Kids also get in on the fun with the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo and the Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate. And for those wanting to save money for the things on their Christmas list, any child under 12 can get a free Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo or any other entree for free with an adult purchase between 4 pm and 10 pm.