Iggy Pop sings “Silent Night” on William Shatner’s Christmas album

Iggy Pop and Captain Kirk: together at last!

The Godfather of Punk will guest on a new Christmas album from William Shatner, appropriately titled Shatner Claus.

According to an Amazon listing, Pop and Shatner team up for a rendition of “Silent Night.” Other artists who appear on the album include ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, punk veteran Henry Rollins and ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, among others.

Shatner Claus is due out October 26.

Pop recently released an EP with electronic duo Underworld called Teatime Dub Encounters. He also appears in a new music video from Los Angeles band Death Valley Girls, in which he spends the whole four minutes eating a hamburger.

