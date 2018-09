Rose City Book Pub, coming soon to the recently closed County Cork space, is a bookstore-meets-bar-meets-restaurant. The space will sell books as well as beer and wine, plus a comfy cafe-style menu with rotating salads, soups, and homey meat-starch-veg plates. I’m surprised, actually that Portland doesn’t already have a bookstore/bar! Cheers and lower your voice….I’m trying to read. Click HERE for more info.

-Mitch-