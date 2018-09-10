“I Like America & America Likes Me”: The 1975 reveals “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” track list

The 1975 has revealed the track list for their upcoming new album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, and the English artists certainly haven’t lost their touch for unusual song names.

Along with the previously released cuts “Give Yourself a Try,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” and “Love It if We Made It,” the 15-track record boasts track names such as “I Like America & America Likes Me,” “The Man Who Married a Robot/Love Theme” and “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes).” Additionally, like with The 1975’s other two albums, A Brief Inquiry opens with a sub-two-minute track titled “The 1975.”

Not included on the track list is “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which frontman Matty Healy previously teased as a new song title.

Along with the track list, The 1975 has announced a tour of the U.K. and Ireland, set to kick off in January. Visit The1975.com for ticket info.

As previously reported, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships will be released November 30. Another 1975 album, titled Notes on a Conditional Form, is due out next spring.

Here’s the A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships track list:

“The 1975”

“Give Yourself a Try”

“TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”

“How to Draw/Petrichor”

“Love It if We Made It”

“Be My Mistake”

“Sincerity Is Scary”

“I Like America & America Likes Me”

“The Man Who Married a Robot/Love Theme”

“Inside Your Mind”

“It’s Not Living (If It’s Not with You)”

“Surrounded by Heads and Bodies”

“Mine”

“I Couldn’t Be More in Love”

“I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)”

