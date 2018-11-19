I have spatchcocked!

There’s something I never thought I’d say.

Let alone write about.

For Thanksgiving this year, my wife and I are hosting about 12 people – family and friends. We’ve hosted before, but have never been in charge of the turkey (thanks to my mother-in-law Roberta!).

But this year… it’s all on us.

So I’ve decided to do what any reasonable person would do.

Watch the Food Network and copy Alton Brown’s every move.

That means a spatchcocked dry brined turkey. Of course!

Actually did it yesterday, the spatchcocking and dry brining at least. 4 days in the fridge. We’ll see how this goes.

Here are the instructions, in case you’re wondering.