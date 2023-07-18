101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet at Breed’s Birthplace to Celebrate 155 Years of Goldens

Share
Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet at Breed’s Birthplace to Celebrate 155 Years of Goldens
Getty Images

1.  A flight attendant for Southwest found out a six-year-old Make-a-Wish kid was on his flight . . . and brought her up to the front of the plane to announce she’d just BEATEN CANCER.  The whole plane applauded.  (Here’s the video.)

 

2.  Hundreds of golden retrievers got to hang out at an event in Scotland last week.  It was to celebrate the breed’s 155th anniversary.  The first three golden retrievers were born in Scotland in 1868.  (Here’s a photo, and a video.)

 

3.  In other dog news:  A race track near L.A. just held its 26th annual wiener dog races on Saturday.  The fastest dog this year was a dachshund named Beenie Von Weenie.  He won himself a new doghouse, and his owner got $1,000.

 

4.  A 51-year-old guy from Australia is doing well after being lost at sea for two months.  He left Mexico in April, and his boat got damaged in a storm.  No one was with him except his dog, and the dog made it too.  He had some fishing gear and says they both survived on raw fish and rainwater.

-Mitch-

#Trending

1

Win $250 in 10 minutes!
2

Summertime banger from Foam Boy - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
3

Wellness Wednesday - Are you getting enough water?
4

Everyday Wellness - interview with Susan Colemer from OnePeak Medical
5

Cal Wilson brings Beach Boy vibes on KINKs Homegrown Discovery

Recently Played

NameGoo Goo Dolls
3:12pm
Dog Days Are OverFlorence The Machine
3:08pm
Dont Dream Its OverCrowded House
3:04pm
FirstCold War Kids
3:01pm
ColdChris Stapleton
2:50pm
View Full Playlist