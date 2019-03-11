Hozier’s ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ debuts atop the ‘Billboard’ 200

It’s a hit, baby! Hozier has scored his first Billboard 200 #1 album with his latest, titled Wasteland, Baby!

The album sold 89,000 equivalent units in the U.S. for the week ending March 2, according to Nielsen Music figures reported by Billboard. Of those units, 75,000 were album sales.

Wasteland, Baby! is Hozier’s first full-length album since his 2014 self-titled debut, which rose as high as #2 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of the monster hit single “Take Me to Church,” which topped the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart and peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Nina Cried Power, the EP Hozier released last year, only rose as high as #60 on the Billboard 200. Wasteland, Baby! includes two of the tracks from Nina Cried Power. It’s also the first rock album to top the Billboard 200 since Mumford & Sons did it last December with Delta.

