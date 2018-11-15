Hozier premieres new song, “Movement”; watch emotional video now

Hozier has released a new song called “Movement.” The soulful track is available now for digital download.

“Movement” is accompanied by an emotional video starring Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin, who can also be seen in the new movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“I was incredibly proud to work with @sergeipolunin_ on the video for #Movement,” Hozier tweeted about the clip. “He’s a once in a generation talent and a man of incredible skill and artistry.”

“Movement” follows Hozier’s recent four-song EP Nina Cried Power, which was released in September. He hasn’t released a full-length album since his 2014 self-titled debut, which spawned the huge hit “Take Me to Church.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.