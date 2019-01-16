Hozier drops new song, “Almost (Sweet Music)”; shares “Wasteland, Baby!” release date and details

Hozier has shared another new song from his upcoming sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!. The track is called “Almost (Sweet Music),” and it’s available now for digital download.

Along with the new tune, the Irish musician also revealed the album details for Wasteland, Baby!, including the release date and track list. The 14-song collection arrives March 1, and features the previously released single “Movement,” as well as two cuts from his 2018 Nina Cried Power EP: the title track, and “Shrike.”

Wasteland, Baby! follows Hozier’s 2014 self-titled debut album, which spawned his breakthrough hit, “Take Me to Church.” He’ll launch a U.S. tour in support of the new record March 10 in Buffalo, New York.

Here’s the Wasteland, Baby! track list:

“Nina Cried Power” feat. Mavis Staples

“Almost (Sweet Music)”

“Movement”

“No Plan”

“Nobody”

“To Noise Making (Sing)”

“As It Was”

“Shrike”

“Talk”

“Be”

“Dinner & Diatribes”

“Would That I”

“Sunlight”

“Wasteland, Baby!”

