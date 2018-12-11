Hozier announces title of next album & U.S. tour dates

Hozier‘s next album officially has a title. The sophomore effort from the “Take Me to Church” singer is called Wasteland, Baby!, and it’ll feature the previously released single “Movement.”

As for when you’ll get to hear Wasteland, Baby!, Hozier says its release will coincide with the launch of his newly announced spring U.S. tour, which kicks off March 10 in Buffalo, New York. The trek will conclude April 14 in Spokane, Washington.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Ordering tickets online will earn you a CD copy of Wasteland, Baby!. Visit Hozier.com for all ticket info.

Wasteland, Baby! follows Hozier’s 2014 self-titled debut. This past September, he released a new EP, Nina Cried Power.

Here are Hozier’s North American tour dates:

3/10 — Buffalo, NY, Shea’s Performing Arts Center

3/11 — Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

3/13 — Baltimore, MD, Hippodrome Theatre

3/14 — Norfolk, VA, Chrysler Hall

3/16 — Raleigh, NC, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

3/17 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

3/19 — Miami, FL, The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

3/20 — Saint Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theater

3/21 — Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater

3/23 — Atlanta, GA, Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

3/24 — Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House

3/26 — Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre

3/27 — New Orleans, LA, The Fillmore New Orleans

3/29 — Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom

3/30 — Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

3/31 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

4/2 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

4/3 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

4/5 — Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

4/6 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center

4/7 — Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl

4/9 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

4/10 — Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theatre

4/12 — Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

4/13 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory Concert House

4/14 — Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts

