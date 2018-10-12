How to write an effective complaint letter

The EcoChallenge is well underway and in addition to the challenges that I chose for myself, I did a little extra. As a busy parent, I can’t always bake cookies for my boys’ lunches so I buy them. Have you ever looked at the choices and considered what has the least amount of packaging? I do and there aren’t a lot of options. However Pepperidge Farm has a couple of selections that fit the bill. But I bought a new kind and instead of paper holders, I found plastic. Frustration doesn’t even begin to explain it. So as I sat eating my cookie and tea, I wrote them a nice but pointed email. Have you ever wanted to write an effective letter to help encourage a company to change practices?

KINK EcoChallenge Team

