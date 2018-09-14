How to ripen tomatoes indoors

As the weather cools, my tomatoes are starting to slow down a bit and aren’t ripening as quickly as they were a few weeks ago. Last year I had dozens that didn’t ripen on the vine and since I don’t like fried green tomatoes, I had to find a way to ripen them. I took my friend’s suggestion and grabbed a cardboard box, I lined it with newspaper and I layered the green tomatoes. I had one later of tomatoes, put another layer of newspaper down and then the tomatoes, filling up the box. Every couple of days, I’d take out the tomatoes that had ripened, eventually they all turned red. There are other ways to ripen your tomatoes indoors. If you have just a few, put them in a paper bag with a banana or apple. These methods work best if the tomatoes have already started to ripen, they are more flavorful.

Best way to ripen tomatoes