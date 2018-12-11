There are a number of ways to cut down on waste this holiday season. Buying local is a start. When you’re ordering online you’re getting a lot of packaging in the form of bubble wrap, air pillows, packing peanuts and Styrofoam blocks. You’re also helping the local economy when you buy from local merchants. Second, don’t buy anything with outer packaging, and then refuse any extra bags or boxes from the store. I bring my own shopping bags to all stores. Buying handmade also eliminates excess packaging. When you’re wrapping your gifts, consider using newspaper, used gift bags, cloth or reusable drawstring bags. If you do end up with excess packaging, call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline. They’ve got resources to help you find a recycler near you.

How to reduce packaging waste

Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000