How to recycle old electronics
Did you get a new TV, laptop, phone or other electronic over the holidays? If so, you may be wondering what to do with your older item. Believe it or not, that electronic still has a lot of value. According to the EPA, for every million smart phones that are recycled, over 35,000 pounds of copper, 770 pounds of silver and 75 pounds of gold can be recovered. Many electronic devices may also contain hazardous chemicals too, that’s why it’s important to keep all of these items out of the landfill. Oregon E-Cycles program covers free recycling for TVs, computers, laptops, monitors and printers statewide. If you’re looking to recycle those items or other electronics, call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline.
Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000
How to keep electronics out of the garbage