How to protect one of our natural resources … soil
World Soil Day was last week. What? You didn’t celebrate? Our soil isn’t something we think about much but considering that’s where our food comes from, it really is one of our most valuable natural resources. There are ways you can protect our soil and probably one you have the most control over is what you put on your lawn and garden. If you want to get rid of weeds, the best way to do so is to pull them. You can make your own herbicides with vinegar and salt, or just pour boiling water on them. If you buy something, read the label first. Another way to protect our soil is to reduce your food waste. All of the food you buy requires land, water, nutrients and energy to produce, by reducing waste, you’re protecting these resources.
