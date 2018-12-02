Want to be good to the earth and have few chores? Wash your clothes less frequently. My younger son had the tendency to put his shirts in the laundry after one wearing, even if they weren’t dirty. I think it had more to do with laziness than thinking it was dirty. Many people wash clothes after one wearing, not because they’re lazy but because they think they need to. But unless your clothes have visual dirt or are smelly, put them back in your closet. For some reason, many Americans are obsessed with washing their clothes even when they don’t need it. When you only wash your clothes when they’re dirty you save time, water and money, a lot of money because you’re not buying detergent as often or replacing clothes because they’ve worn out too quickly.

How to make clothes last longer