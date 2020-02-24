How to get your houseplants through the rest of winter
How are your houseplants doing? If you’re houseplants look a little sad right now it could be because they’re dormant. Here are some tips to get them through the rest of the winter. Houseplants need less water during the winter and can be vulnerable to root rot from overwatering in the winter. Many houseplants were designed to thrive in humid environments and many are sensitive to dry air. Grouping plants together increases humidity, you can also place them in the bathroom. Finally, dust them regularly.
