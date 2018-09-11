How to get odors out of glass jars

I store a lot of food in glass jars in my cupboard, refrigerator and freezer. I do it because I’m trying to limit our exposure to the chemicals in plastic, but also, when an onion is in a glass jar, I can see it clearly. And speaking of that onion in a jar, some items leave a smell that is hard to get out. Hard but not impossible. The first thing to do is wash it in hot soapy water. If the jar has a label on it, do it by hand because otherwise the label can come off and clog your dishwasher. If that doesn’t work, you can add salt and shake it around. Or coffee grounds are a good way to eliminate odors. Sometimes the odor is on the lid and you can try all of those things. If all of that doesn’t work, set the jars and the lids out in direct sunlight. One other tip. When you’re storing your jars, keep the lids and glass separate.

