How to freeze summer produce
Now’s the time of abundance in vegetable gardens and things are ripening at a rapid pace. If you’re having a hard time eating everything before it goes bad, freeze it. There are a couple of things to keep in mind. Wash and dry everything thoroughly, and then choose the right container. If you’re using glass, don’t forget to leave headroom. Many vegetables will needed to be blanched first, that stops the produce from ripening further, and preserves the texture and flavor. You can freeze everything from beans and peas to corn and squash. I grow tomatoes so I can freeze a bunch and have fresh tasting sauce all year long. You can also freeze herbs. I use ice cube trays for those and fill with water, but olive oil works too.
