How to curb over-consumption
If you’ve been thinking about cutting back on things that you buy, here’s a great tip, wait 30 days before you make the purchase.Waiting 30 days to make a purchase saves money, but it also makes you think about the item that you want to buy. The 30-day pause also slows down the accumulation of stuff in your house, helping it to be less cluttered, it encourages you to look around at what you already own to see if that works and it leads to creative solutions. You don’t have to be a zero-waster to appreciate this tactic. It’s not a hindrance, it’s really a vetting process to see if you really want or need it.
