How to choose more sustainable furniture

If you’re purchasing new furniture for your home and want to make healthier and sustainable choices, here are a few things to think about. When we bought our living room furniture a few years back, we bought pieces that were made locally and without flame retardants. Flame retardants aren’t effective and they’re toxic. Look for furniture made with reclaimed materials, sustainable wood or bamboo. Pieces that are durable are more expensive up front, but if the item lasts you 20 years it easily pays for itself. You can buy vintage or high quality second-hand furniture. This can often be the most green purchase of all. Buying secondhand is also a good option if you’ve got a small budget. It’s better than buying something that’s cheaply made. Furniture that’s not well made can’t be donated and easily breaks, which means you have to pay to send it to the landfill.

How to pick green furniture