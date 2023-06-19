How To Celebrate Juneteenth In Portland!

Hey, so Juneteenth is a very important holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It’s called Juneteenth because it’s observed on June 19th. Basically, back in 1865, there were still enslaved African Americans in Texas even though the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued two years earlier. But on June 19th, General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas and let everyone know that they were free.

To honor and celebrate Juneteenth, there are a bunch of great things you can do. First, take some time to learn about the history and significance of the day. It’s important to understand the struggles and accomplishments of African Americans in their fight for freedom and equality.

Next, engage in conversations with friends and family about racial equality and justice. This is a great opportunity to listen and learn from different perspectives and share your own thoughts too. It’s all about creating a safe space for open and honest discussions.

Supporting black-owned businesses and organizations is another fantastic way to celebrate. You can go out and shop at local black-owned businesses, or even attend events or performances organized by black artists and community groups. By doing this, you’re helping to uplift and empower the black community.

Lastly, don’t forget to join in on community events and celebrations. Juneteenth is all about unity and inclusion, so there are often parades, festivals, and gatherings happening. It’s a chance to come together with people from diverse backgrounds, enjoy music, food, and celebrate freedom.

So, that’s the lowdown on Juneteenth and how you can celebrate and honor the day. It’s all about education, conversation, supporting the community, and having a good time with those around you.

-Mitch-