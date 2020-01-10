How to buy souvenirs ethically and more sustainably
When you’re traveling to foreign countries, do you like to pick up a few souvenirs along the way? No, I’m not about to tell you not to, I’m going to give you some tips on how to shop ethically. Avoid mass-produced items, they’re likely not made in the country you’re buying them, unless you’re in China. Go to the speciality areas, the districts known for handcraft items. That’ll likely take you off the beaten track and allow you to see a side of the city that you wouldn’t normally have seen. Find an artisan collective by asking your hotel or tourist information desk. These are ways to put money into the hands of the community rather than some other entity.
