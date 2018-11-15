How Noel Gallagher helped inspire Mumford & Sons’ new album, “Delta”

If you’re looking forward to the new Mumford & Sons album, Delta, then you have none other than Noel Gallagher to thank.

As frontman Marcus Mumford tells Billboard, before work on Delta began, a chance encounter with the ex-Oasis guitarist helped inspire him to get back into writing mode.

“I actually saw Noel Gallagher at a pub, and we were talking,” Mumford remembers. “He’s such a nice man — I mean, he’s a pr**k as well, but he’s a nice man”.

“And he said to me, ‘What are you doing at the moment?’” he continues. “I said, ‘Ah, man, I’m taking a little bit of a break from writing. I’ve just found it a bit hard.’ And he was like, ‘Man, what the f*** are you doing with your life if you’re not writing songs? You’re a f***ing songwriter. Get on with it!’”

That week, Mumford says, he wrote Delta‘s lead single, “Guiding Light” and its title track “as a result of that conversation.”

Gallagher may have inspired more than he knows: Mumford & Sons enjoyed the Delta recording process so much that they’ve already started working on another album.

Delta arrives this Friday.

