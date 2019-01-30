How Many Wings Will We Devour On Super Bowl Sunday?

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here, which means Americans are loading up on chicken wings for the big game.

In fact, the National Chicken Council says Americans will consume about 1.3 BILLION wings this Sunday. Many restaurants and bars say the takeout orders are already coming in.

Pizza is also a popular choice, with Pizza Hut planning on selling about 2 million pizzas on Sunday.

And Food isn’t the only thing football fans are spending money on – millions will be buying a brand new TV just for the big game.

