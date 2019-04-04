How Does Beer, Pizza And Rescuing Dogs Sound?

It’s the Annual Aid’s Pop-Up Pub happening Saturday, April 6th from 5 pm to 8 pm. It’s happening at the Lagunitas Community Room on NE Broadway. The local no-kill rescue Animal Aid invites you to eat pizza from Sizzle Pie, drink beer or wine, play trivia and help them save animals. There will also be a silent auction. This event marks one of Animal Aid’s largest fundraisers of the year, to benefit animals in shelter and across the community. Come for the party; give for the animals. Animal Aid of Portland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescue organization that enhances the welfare of

companion animals through individualized care and lifelong commitment, rescue and adoption, resources and education, and community partnerships. They operate a free roam shelter for cats, and a foster program for dogs and cats, and two community programs: The Animal Aid Cares Fund, a partnership with local veterinary clinics to offer financial assistance for urgent care, and C-SNIP, a partnership with PAW Team to provide funding for canine spay/neuter services to homeless or low-income Portland families. Founded in 1969, Animal Aid is celebrating 50 years of passionately serving animals and the people they love.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website. Advance tickets are $30 online or at the shelter (available until April 5), $40 at the door. This is a 21+ event.