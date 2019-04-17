How do you get your kids to eat more fruits & vegetables

How do you get your child to eat more fruits and vegetables? It’s a question most parents have. There are a couple of ways to encourage it. Eating together is a great first step and it’s also been shown to be better for physical and mental health down the road. Make sure your kids aren’t snacking all afternoon, it’s better that they come to the table with an appetite. And here’s a trick that worked at my house. Get your kids involved in planting some veggies at home. Even if it’s just a couple of planter pots with cherry tomatoes, lettuces and snap peas, if your kids are involved in the process, they’re more likely to try new things. When my boys were younger, they’d snack on peas and beans growing in the garden all summer long while they were playing outside.

