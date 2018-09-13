How Do You Feel About Jalapeno Peanut M&M’s?

M&M’s is debuting globally inspired flavors. If pretzel, peanut butter, and caramel M&M’s weren’t exciting enough for you, the candy giant is coming out with new worldly flavors to melt in your mouth…but not in your hand. SnackChatLive managed to get a hold of the three unreleased flavors, posting photos of the wrappers to the site. The new M&M’s that are “Internationally Inspired Flavors,” will offer English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, and Thai Coconut Peanut. While M&M’s hasn’t set a release date, SnackChatLive says they will debut sometime next year