How about giving up single-use plastic for Lent?

Lent began last week with many Christians giving up things like French fries, alcohol or social media. But for the last few years, church leaders have been encouraging their parishioners to think about the environment and target single-use plastics. Each week parishioners are asked to choose not to use things like shopping bags, straws, water bottles or take-out containers. It’s a way to ask people to think beyond the personal, and to be more intentional with things and the Earth. According to a report by National Geographic, only 9% of the 300 million tons of plastic produced each year is recycled. Most of it ends up in landfills or in our environment.

