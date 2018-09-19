There are easy and beautiful ways to clean the air in your home. Just add a house plant. But don’t take my word for it. NASA has concluded that low levels of chemicals such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde can be removed from indoor environments from plant leaves alone. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can cause short and long term health effects and come from things like furniture, copiers and printers, cleaning supplies and dry-cleaned clothes. There were five plants in particular that they found worked well including the jade plant, spider plant and bromeliad.

5 houseplants best at removing indoor air pollution