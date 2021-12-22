Hope off the streets is possible with you today! Join KINK by supporting Union Gospel Mission

You can’t miss it: homeless camps have become a prominent part of the Portland landscape over the last couple of years and our friends at UGM continue to serve and support those experiencing homelessness.
The Union Gospel Mission Portland has a track record of showing great compassion, dignity, and respect to our homeless neighbors, all while providing a pathway out of addiction and homelessness.
Join our listening community today as we partner with UGM to provide shelter and hope to those currently experiencing homelessness. Just $6.61 provides a night of shelter and care, out of a tent and off the streets.
A gift through Union Gospel Mission is often the first step toward a transformed life and living off the streets for good. How many nights of shelter and care can you provide?
Give shelter and hope today at ugmportland.org/kink