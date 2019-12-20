Honolulu passed strictest single-use plastic ban in the country
Add the island of Honolulu to the list of places that cracking down on single-use plastics. The island just passed a ban that’s said to be the strictest single-use plastic ban in the country. The Honolulu City Council voted to ban food and beverages from being served in Styrofoam containers with disposable utensils or plastic straws. The bill is opposed by local restaurant and grocery store owners concerned with the cost of alternatives and that removing plastic could jeopardize food safety. But the Hawaiian islands are suffering from plastic pollution and it’s a good first step.
