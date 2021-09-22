      Weather Alert

Homeowner Finds A Scary Doll and Note In The Wall of His Home!

 

Do you ever have a moment that makes you feel like you’re in a horror movie?

A new homeowner in the U.K. discovered an old rag doll behind a wall, which is terrifying enough.  But it gets worse.  It also had a note, where the doll introduced itself as Emily . . . said it killed the original owners . . . and ended with “I hope you have knives . . . sleep well.”  (Here’s a photo.)

The homeowner’s friends are spooked, but he isn’t bothered by it.  The doll was found in an area that was recently renovated . . . so he thinks it was just planted in there a few years ago as a joke.

CLICK HERE to see this scary little doll!  

 

 

