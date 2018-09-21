Hey! Wait! Nirvana’s “In Utero” turns 25 today

On September 21, 1993 — 25 years ago today — Nirvana released their third and final studio album, In Utero.

Arriving two years after their world-beating album Nevermind, made them the biggest band in the world, In Utero was a sonic and lyrical reaction to its predecessor. On the music front, they swapped out producer Butch Vig for Steve Albini, who’d played in the punk band Big Black, and produced some of Kurt Cobain‘s favorite albums, including Surfer Rosa by Pixies.

With Nirvana’s rise in fame, Cobain’s personal life — including his marriage to Courtney Love, the birth of their daughter Frances Bean and the couple’s drug use — had become tabloid fodder. He made his feelings about fame quite clear on first line of the album’s opening track, “Serve the Servants”: “Teenage angst has paid off well/Now, I’m bored and old.”

Prior to the album’s release, rumors surfaced that Nirvana’s record label felt In Utero was not commercially viable. Eventually, the band brought in R.E.M. producer Scott Litt to remix future singles “Heart-Shaped Box” and “All Apologies.”

Upon its release, In Utero was met with controversy when Wal-Mart and Kmart refused to carry the album due to its artwork and the song title “Rape Me.” Eventually, those stores agreed to sell a version of the album with different artwork, “Rape Me” renamed as “Waif Me,” and a new Litt remix of “Pennyroyal Tea.”

Despite the controversy, In Utero was a commercial and critical access, if not quite to the degree of Nevermind. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, and “Heart-Shaped Box” and “All Apologies” were rock radio hits. The album’s been certified five-times platinum.

Later in 1993, Nirvana recorded their legendary MTV Unplugged performance. Cobain died by suicide in April 1994.

