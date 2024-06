I’m not sure what you would do with it, but it would be an outstanding conversation piece: your very own Portland Street Car! At last check, the high bid was only $750, but (and this is a big BUT), you do have to pay to have it shipped to your property. And that won’t be cheap! Estimated shipping fees are in the $50K ballpark. But if you want to have a look at it, CLICK HERE.

-Mitch-