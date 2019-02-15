Here’s Your Chance To Hunt Bigfoot With…Jose Canseco???

If you have a keen sense of adventure and an extra $5000 you can hunt for ‘Bigfoot’ with Jose Canseco.

Jose posted an opportunity for a few lucky people to join him on an expedition to track the beast and “a real alien.”

Guests will travel in a custom RV to authentic alien locales and also to places where ‘Bigfoot’ has allegedly been sighted.

Jose posted tweets a few weeks ago stating his belief in aliens. He said that they actually contacted him and gave him the “secret to time travel.”

Um…ok.

If you are interested, call Morgan at 702-374-3735…according to Canseco’s tweet. This video might explain it.