Here’s who Billy Corgan wants to collaborate with

If you ever thought that the only thing missing from the music of the Smashing Pumpkins is a feature from Kanye West, then you and Billy Corgan may be on the same wavelength.

In an Instagram Story, Corgan named the rapper as someone with whom he’d want to collaborate. Given that both artists hail from Chicago, a collaboration doesn’t seem too farfetched.

Along with West, Corgan also said he’d want to work with Alice in Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell. As luck would have it, the Pumpkins will play Cantrell’s hometown of Seattle tonight, where he’s playing a secret show with Alice in Chains to celebrate the release of their new album, Rainier Fog. Perhaps the two will cross paths during their respective trips to the Emerald City.

While those collaborations remain theoretical, Corgan is working on new Smashing Pumpkins music with his reunited band mates James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Earlier this summer, the trio released “Solara,” their first song together in nearly 20 years.

