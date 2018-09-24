Here’s the lesson Dave Grohl taught Chris Daughtry

In addition to all the rocking, Dave Grohl has been known to impart his wisdom to younger musicians. Former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry is the latest recipient of Grohldom, which he received when he attended a Foo Fighters show in San Jose earlier this month.

As Daughtry, a platinum-selling musician and bandleader in his own right, tells the Charlotte Observer, he texted Grohl, asking about attending the show, and the Foo leader invited him to come on over. Thinking that at the most, he might get to say a quick hello, Daughtry was instead led to the Foo dressing room, where he spent about two hours talking and hanging out with the band.

“I’m like, ‘You guys have a show to put on, right? You’ve been in here telling stories…for two hours plus and you’ve gotta go out and play now…How do you do this and walk out and still have a voice?’” Daughtry remembers saying.

“And [Grohl] goes, ‘What better way to walk out on stage then after you’ve been hanging out with friends and laughing and having a good time? You’re already in a great mood.’”

“We usually hang out with our guests after the show,” Daughtry explains. “It’s always this ‘quiet before the storm’ for us in the hours before the show. So I think that was an interesting takeaway, that maybe we shouldn’t take everything so seriously.”

Foo Fighters will resume touring next month starting with their own CalJam festival, held October 6 in San Bernardino, California. The event also features performances from Iggy Pop, Greta Van Fleet, Tenacious D and Garbage, among others.

