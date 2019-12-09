Here’s The First Full Trailer For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
Sony has released an initial trailer for the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will be released in 2020. Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, will connect his film to the first two movies. The project was announced earlier this year, and went into development and production almost immediately, riding on intense word of mouth after a brief video glimpse at the famed Ecto-I car from the original franchise. Reitman and the studio have done their best to keep the story itself top secret, with only basic details of who the characters are so far public knowledge.
The story apparently centers on a family, played by genre veterans Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard. The surviving original Ghostbusters — Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson — will have an as-yet-undefined role with ties to the family. Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver will also reprise their roles from the original films. Paul Rudd also appears.