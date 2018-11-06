Here’s the band Dave Grohl really wants to play drums with

Between his work in Nirvana, Foo Fighters and his never-ending list of side projects, it seems like Dave Grohl has played with pretty much every artist under the sun. There’s still one band, though, that Grohl dreams of playing drums with.

“AC/DC,” Grohl tells Forbes. “That’s my last one, that’s it.”

The Foo frontman adds that he’s a big fan of AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd‘s playing style.

“If you dive back into [AC/DC’s] back catalog, that early s***, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove,” Grohl says. “That’s the thing. And it’s because of Phil Rudd. It’s AC/DC, but that guy holds the key.”

Rudd has been absent from AC/DC for the last few years due to ongoing legal issues in his adoptive home country of New Zealand, including a bizarre murder-for-hire charge in 2014, which was dropped. However, rumors have spread that Rudd — and singer Brian Johnson — are both back in the band, after the two were photographed together outside a Vancouver recording studio over the summer.

Still, if AC/DC is looking for a new drummer, they do kind of owe Grohl a favor. After all, Grohl lent Axl Rose his famous onstage throne after the Guns N’ Roses frontman broke his foot in 2016. Later that year, Rose fronted AC/DC in place of Johnson, who had to step down due to serious hearing problems.

