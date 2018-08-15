Here’s a music video of Iggy Pop eating a burger

Iggy Pop stars in the video for a song called “Disaster (Is What We’re After),” recorded by the Los Angeles band Death Valley Girls. What does he do in the video? Well, not much, except eat.

The four-minute clip, streaming now on YouTube, is one long shot of the Godfather of Punk eating a hamburger. It’s a homage to the 1982 film 66 Scenes from America, in which iconic artist Andy Warhol does the exact same thing.

“I’m Iggy Pop,” the still-chewing musician says at the end of the video. “And I just ate a burger listening to Death Valley Girls.”

“Disaster (Is What We’re After)” will appear on the upcoming Death Valley Girls album Darkness Rains, due out October 5.

