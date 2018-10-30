Here’s a Halloween message from Iggy Pop’s cockatoo, Biggy Pop

In case you were unaware, Iggy Pop is the proud father of a Moluccan cockatoo named Biggy Pop. The bird has even has its own Instagram page, which has amassed over 56,000 followers. To celebrate Halloween, the Pops filmed a spooky video to share with all the Biggy fanatics.

The clip finds Iggy and Biggy dancing around their Miami home and playing with all sorts of Halloween paraphernalia, including toy bats and a Chucky doll. There’s also a bit of Photoshop chicanery, including a clip from The Exorcist with Biggy spliced in.

“To all the creatures out there, big and small… #HappyHalloween from the Pop,” the caption reads.

In addition to promoting the Halloween spirit, Iggy is getting ready for the Christmas season with his collaborative cover of “Silent Night” with William Shatner.

