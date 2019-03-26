When planting my vegetable garden, I not only think about what I want to eat but also, what can I plant to help keep pests off my plants. Marigolds and nasturtiums are great at this task, but there are a number of herbs that also do the trick. Rosemary deters pests from cabbage, carrots and beans, so plant it near those items. I’ve read that basil infuses flavor into tomatoes when planted nearby, I don’t know if that’s true, but they do keep away the tomato hornworm. Aphids and Japanese beetles don’t like chives, so that’s good to plant near carrots. Parsley and mint are also good to plant near tomatoes.

Herbs help keep pests out of the garden