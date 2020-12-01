Help your houseplants transition into fall and winter
We’re well into fall and if your houseplants are looking a little sad, you can do a few things to help them out. First, remove any dead or dying leaves near the stem. While you’re at it, give the plant a good trim, this encourages new growth and helps to keep them healthy. Make sure plants are getting enough sunlight, if that’s what they require. But be careful that you don’t place them too close to windows or heaters, extreme temperatures will stress them out. Finally, make sure you’re not overwatering. Generally speaking, plants need less water in the fall and winter.
