Help the bees by leaving your dandelions alone
Want an easy way to help the bees? Ignore the dandelions in your yard. Dandelions are early season pollinators for bees and bees love dandelions. Dandelions peak flowering time is mid to late spring when bees and other pollinators emerge from hibernation. But they’re not just good for bees. Young dandelions are edible and loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, the roots can be ground into a coffee substitute and the flowers can be made into wine. Herbalists still use dandelions to treat skin conditions, asthma, low blood pressure, poor circulation and other ailments.
