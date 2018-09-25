Help support Forest Park

In 1903, John Charles Olmstead, son of the designer of New York’s Central Park, proposed that the wooded hills above Northwest Portland be designated by the city as a forest park. It took years of advocacy but in 1948, Forest Park was designated a city park. That same year Forest Park Conservancy was created and since 1989, they’ve worked to maintain the health of the park. The conservancy has created an environmental action plan that focuses on protecting and improving the water quality in the 30 miles of streams in the park. They work on maintaining and improving the forests, and protecting the native wildlife in the park. Spanning 5200 acres, Forest Park is the nation’s largest forested urban park. The conservancy is raising money to help maintain the park.

Donate here

Forest Park Conservancy