Help shape City of Portland’s new plastics policy

Earlier this summer the Portland City Council directed the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to develop a strategy to reduce single-use plastics. Straws are one of the top things that PBS is looking at because Americans use 500 million plastic straws every day. A lot of those straws and other plastic waste ends up as litter and makes its way into oceans, lakes and streams. Over 100 cities around the world are banning or charging for items like plastic bags. BPS is engaged in discussions with hospitals, businesses and others in the community, and they’re using a number of ways to get the public’s feedback too. BPS will return to the City Council this fall with a policy and if you’d like to help shape it, they’re taking public comments through the end of the month.

Click here for the survey