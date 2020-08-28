Help Clean Up Downtown Portland With SOLVE
SOLVE, the Portland Lodging Alliance, and Portland Business Alliance are joining forces to host a Downtown Portland Volunteer Litter Cleanup Day on Thursday, September 3.
Choose from multiple check-in locations throughout the downtown area, receive cleanup supplies, and feel good knowing you are giving back to the city we all call home. Instruction and disposal will also be provided.
We know that Portland is a strong and resilient city, and this is an opportunity to come together to make a positive difference in the health and cleanliness of our community. Visit the downtown, beautify the streets, and prevent litter from entering our waterways.
PLEASE CLICK HERE to sign up and volunteer! Thank you!!
