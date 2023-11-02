Heartwarming Halloween: Syrian Girl Receives Life-Saving Surgery in the U.S., Neighbors Create Early Trick-or-Treat Spectacle

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Cops in Oklahoma posted a great video of an officer pulling over a two-year-old girl on a Power Wheel. She was brushing her teeth behind the wheel. So technically, that’s distracted driving. They said she talked her way out of a ticket though. They ended up letting her off with a warning. (Here’s the video.)

2. Two animals with fun names are in the news . . .

A big-eared bat named “William ShakespEAR” won a Bat Beauty Contest in Oregon. (???) And a runaway pig that was missing in Pennsylvania for 17 days is now back home, safe and sound. His name is “Kevin Bacon.”

The real Kevin Bacon may have helped make it happen. He posted about it on social media the other day and said, “Bring Kevin Bacon home!”

3. A charity called the Heart Gift Foundation brought a four-year-old girl from Syria to the U.S. for heart surgery. Her name is Naz Hassan, and she’s been living in Louisiana with her mom. Their doctor invited them to stay at his house.

The best news is she got her surgery. It happened October 30th, took six hours, and was a success. But Halloween is her favorite holiday, and they knew she wouldn’t be able to celebrate on the 31st.

So check this out: Her doctor’s neighbors heard about it and decided to help celebrate early. More than 60 houses participated in a trick-or-treating event just for her. She dressed as a butterfly. (Here’s a photo.)

