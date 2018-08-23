Hear Tom Petty new music ‘You And Me (Clubhouse Version)”

I’m not crying, it’s the smokey air…

The new video is made up of fan-submitted photos and footage of Petty, featuring lots of cherished memories that illuminate how loved he was by his fans. The clips are just heartwarming as they are heartbreaking — in keeping with the band name, of course — all set to a touching piano-driven track with some elegiac lyrics that only make the whole thing feel that much more poignant. “Wherever that wind might blow/ Wherever that river rolls/ You know I will go with you.”

article clip from Stereogum

